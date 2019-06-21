Because Abi Hagman loves animals, she wants to be a veterinarian.
“I like to help animals,” Abi said.
Abi, 15, discovered her passion when her pet cat started bringing live baby birds home – 23 of them, over several years. Abi is the daughter of Bryan and Amy Hagman of Idaho Falls.
“Since I was in the eighth grade, I have saved 23 baby birds,” she said. “Sometimes I put them in an incubator, and I give them water with a small dropper and feed them a mixture of meal worms, calcium powder and soaked kitten food to help them recover.”
A robin she saved returns frequently to be with the family. And, they also have a resident raccoon that Abi nursed back to health after he was injured by a dog.
“He hangs out in the wooded part of our property and comes around to hang out with us,” she said.
Abi is a junior and plans to go to summer school to graduate from Bonneville High School early. She wants to be a veterinarian and attend Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Her parents are graduates and her sister Nadi Hagman is a student there.
Abi is taking classes taught by Billie Jo Blackson at Technical Careers High School in Ammon and has learned a lot by raising chickens. Students are learning how to raise them, breed them and sell their eggs. They’ve also learned how to build chicken pens. Currently she’s raising a White Rock chicken that is raised for meat and egg production. She named the chicken Omelet. She also raises chickens at home.
“Omelet is the only chicken who is patient when I go into her cage with food, and she’s very cuddly,” she said.