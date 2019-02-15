Being president of his FFA chapter has helped Mattson Thompson develop organizational skills he’ll use in the future.
Thompson, 17, a senior at Shelley High School, along with the other chapter officers is outlining plans for activities during National FFA Week, beginning Saturday. The chapter has already organized a Christmas service project and also helps organize the annual spring auction and plant sale.
“Being president has been very fun and I’ve learned a lot about working with others,” he said.
He is thinking of pursuing a career in farm business management or hotel management.
“I’ve always had a passion for that and event planning,” Thompson said. “Sometimes I travel with my dad who works for Superior Livestock to conventions and it looks like a wonderful job, to plan cattle sales.”
Thompson has held various offices in school and last year was district FFA secretary. He’s also been in horse 4-H for eight years and was a 4-H junior leader.
The son of Shelley-area ranchers Matt and Jayme Thompson grew up helping on the ranch, moving pipe, hauling hay, calving, branding and vaccinating. He’s applied that hands-on knowledge to his FFA Supervised Educational Experience of starting a herd of cattle. So far he has Hereford heifers and has a livestock brand registered in his name.
“I run my cattle with my parent’s herd and my dad thought it would be a good idea to have Herefords so they’d stand out from the Black Angus they raise so I’d be able to keep track of them better,” he said.
He saves the money he makes from selling his cattle for FFA trips and college. In his spare time, he enjoys helping on the family ranch, and doing cross fit exercise.