Lexi Grover got involved in FFA and ag classes last year when she was in the eighth grade at Mackay High School.
This year, as a freshman Lexi, 14, is helping to organize a huge event for National FFA Week - a community and school-wide breakfast and tour of all the ag department has to offer. National FFA Week is Feb 19-24.
“We like to try and get everyone involved and help out, because we always try and make these events an unforgettable experience for everyone, '' she said.
While the meal is a way for everyone to get together, Lexi said offering the educational tour is a way to introduce our future agriculture and FFA members to all the exciting and new opportunities in both agriculture and FFA. Students can see the school’s fish lab, greenhouse and the shop area and student projects like a trailer welded by senior Eric Estrada and raffled off last year at the FFA-sponsored Christmas Bazaar.
“The tour is super important because we get to educate the future generation of FFA members how fun and important agriculture and everything involved with it is,” she said. “We also get to show all the things students have been working on too.”
She has firsthand experience by being introduced to FFA and the agriculture department at a young age.
“When we joined FFA in the eighth grade we got to meet with other chapters at socals and to help with some of the events, like the breakfasts. And we learned about all the different careers offered in the field of agriculture,” she said.
Lexi is very interested in subjects like Career Development, Leadership Development, Marketing and Welding.
“Our ag teacher Trent Van Leuven introduced us to those classes and I’m super interested and excited to get into them more in the future,” she said.
Lexi traveled to the national FFA convention last fall and has visited various colleges. She and MHS student and FFA chapter member Keaira Donahue also started a livestock judging team that they learned about last June during a trip to Moscow.
“It was super overwhelming to learn all about the different types of animals we judge all at once but since livestock has always been a part of our lives we knew when we got home we wanted to get other students involved, and it was super exciting,” she said.
In her spare time, she helps her parents Cory and Anna Grover on the ranch, she’s involved in sports and helps out her mom at her restaurant, Ken’s Club in Mackay.
“Working on the ranch is a big part of what we do here, plus sports and helping out at the restaurant. We love getting to meet with everyone around town and get to know them. It's one of the best ways to get involved with the community” Lexi said.