Jordyn Gebarowski is a senior who, once she got involved in FFA, never looked back.
Today, Gebarowski is the 2022-2023 FFA chapter president at Rigby High School.
“It's a place where I fit in and I love it,” Gebarowski said. “This is my life. I eat, sleep and breathe FFA.”
Last month, at the national FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana, Gebarowski and Ember Mendoza, past chapter president, accepted a Gold rating award for the Rigby FFA chapter from the Idaho FFA organization and earned the National FFA 3-star gold national chapter rating on behalf of their chapter. The rating is significant because it’s only accomplished by about 2 percent of all the FFA chapters in the nation, according to a RHS FFA press release.
The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. The Rigby FFA chapter was recognized for improved chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities which emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture, according to the press release.
“It was a once in a lifetime experience. I hope that the younger generation can follow in my footsteps,” Gebarowski said. “(For me) It's definitely like walking in the shoes of giants but I am so grateful for the opportunity to be involved in this organization.”
Gebarowski was raised on a farm and has extensive experience in all areas of agriculture at home, including helping on her family’s goat dairy called Little Ski’s Dairy in Jefferson County.
Considering her interest and background in agriculture, joining FFA just made sense. Her first experience in her local chapter was a Career Development Event in Floral Design.
“When I joined FFA, it opened up a whole new world for me,” she said.
Today she’s involved in dairy judging evaluation which is a team activity but she also likes individual proficiency projects. Her proficiency project this year included Agriculture Processing-Entrepreneurship, this project included selling raw goats milk and its products. She placed first in the state and won national gold. Next spring her new proficiency area will be Goat Production-Entrepreneurship, she said.
“I do really like livestock judging and also those areas where I compete against myself and not others,” she said. “It gives me something to look forward to and where I can put my skills to the test.”
As for the future, she’ll receive her Certified Nurses Assistant degree next spring. And when she turns 18 she’ll join The Young Farmers and Ranchers program sponsored by the Farm Bureau.
“I’ll be very excited to be involved in that program and will continue to stay involved in agriculture in some way but I think for now the medical field is the best way for me to stay involved in the community,” she said.
