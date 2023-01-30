What Alyson Rudolph has learned as a member and president of Blackfoot High School’s FFA chapter, she’ll apply to a future career and life in general.
Her immediate goal is to become an EMT. She’s been accepted at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls. Her long-range goal is to be a firefighter.
She is a senior and is 17. She has earned her Greenhand and chapter degrees and is working on getting her state degree this year. She is planning to work toward earning her American degree next year after she graduates. Rudolph has sought out leadership positions after she joined FFA as a freshman. She was her chapter’s Sentinel during her sophomore year and vice president as a junior.
“A friend and I really wanted to be vice president and president but we had some tough competition. We took it as a challenge with the other candidates and went higher and higher, until we both achieved our goals,” she said.
“FFA is literally everything to me. It’s like a family. I don’t think I could ever live without everyone in the organization,” she said. “Everyone supports you when you can’t seem to hold your head up and do it yourself. It’s the best experience anyone can ask for in high school.”
She said in addition to the usual FFA duties and responsibilities, members support one another in other ways.
“If someone needs help with their grades we all help them get their grades up, or if someone is going through something personal, we all step in to help. We are all very supportive to each other,” she said.
Rudolph has completed all her required high school classes ahead of time, and she still leads the chapher’s meetings and functions. She credits the ag department’s teachers and students with getting her involved in FFA.
“I was encouraged to run for chapter offices by friends in the ag department and once I did I got super involved in both,” she said. “I think the ag classes are the most fun classes I took in high school. I took as many as I could fit in and loved it."
She encourages other students to look into the school’s ag department and FFA chapter.
“I've matured a lot through ag classes and FFA. It helps you a lot with responsibility, team work and public speaking. Before FFA I was so afraid to talk to people and through public speaking events it’s helped me overcome that,” she said.
In her spare time, Rudolph likes to spend quality time with her family. Her parents are Wes and Lisa Rudolph. She likes to camp, hunt, bike and fish. She loves doing anything outdoors with close friends and family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.