Madalyn Martin is following in her older sister’s footsteps by belonging to FFA and taking ag classes at Shelley High School.
Martin, 16, is a sophomore and her older sisters are SHS graduates Megan Martin and Morgan Martin. They’re the daughters of Don and Angela Martin. This year, Madalyn is her FFA chapter’s historian.
“I’m thinking about running for vice president or president next year,” she said. “I want to be president eventually but we’ll see what happens. I love FFA and my sisters have been vice president and president so I want to show that I can do as much as they did.”
Before Christmas, Martin and the FFA officer team planned and carried out a Christmas service project where they delivered a Christmas tree, presents and a box of food with everything needed to prepare a Christmas dinner, to three Shelley families.
“It’s been a really fun time working with the other officers planning things but it can be stressful too, because with our Christmas project, we did everything at the last minute,” she said. “We delivered them anonymously. We just showed up on their doorstep. It made me feel really happy inside to do something nice for someone in the community.”
Martin’s career goals are; to be a large animal veterinarian and own a farm and ranch.
After graduation, she wants to attend the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls or the College of Eastern Idaho here. CEI has just added a veterinary assistant degree and it’s also where Martin’s dad teaches heavy-duty diesel mechanics, she said.
Martin also likes being with friends, riding her dirt bike and horses or playing softball.