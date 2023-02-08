Oakley Eddington joined FFA because of her dad’s involvement when he was her age.
“I mainly got involved because my dad was an active member in the FFA. He earned his State and American degrees in the organization,” she said.
Her parents are Jeff and Mindy Eddington, and the family ranches in the Blackfoot area.
Eddington, 18, is a senior at Blackfoot High School and decided to earn her State and American degrees like her dad. She earned her State Degree in beef production last year and is now working her way to her American Degree.
“With the State Degree you have to at least be a junior to get it. It's basically an award on your Supervised Agriculture Experience project and some of the requirements are, community service, two years worth of experience in agricultural education and some public speaking competitions. There’s a checklist of things that are required,” she said.
She’s begun working on her American Degree.
“It's the highest degree in FFA you can get,” she said. “You get a pin and get to walk across the stage at the national FFA convention to receive it.”
The subject for her American Degree is comparing and contrasting Jersey and the Angus breeds.
“I’ll compare how each grows and how similar and how different they are,” she said.
Leadership has always appealed to Eddington. This school year she’s vice president of the Blackfoot FFA chapter. She was chapter secretary her junior year and reporter during her sophomore year. She’s done livestock judging, public speaking and ag sales, and last year she helped organize a fundraising auction.
“I’ve held a lot of different leadership positions and would recommend FFA to others even if they aren't big into agriculture,” she said. “The public speaking experience alone has helped me alot and has developed my interviewing skills. I’ve gotten jobs because of that experience.”
She credits Kolton Hanson, Kelsey Bender, Brandon Hill and previous ag teacher, Cameron Flaming, her ag teachers and FFA advisers with the success of Blackfoot's chapter.
“Mr. Hanson has been very good for us, getting us organized and helping our teams to be competitive,” she said. “In FFA you make a lot of connections and meet a lot of people. It’s a great experience and a really good community.”
Eddington works part time at a car detailing business, and she helps her dad on the ranch with calving in the spring and cutting and raking hay in the summer. She definitely wants to continue in the ranching business in the future and is looking into a career in beef artificial Insemination. She’s been in 4-H and she’s currently training her Jersey steer to lead herds of cattle into different pastures.
“He’s doing pretty good and I'm starting to saddle and ride him as well,” she said. “I got him my freshman year after begging my dad for a couple of months. They have a carefree personality. He knows the fields now and the other cattle follow him. It's really cool to see his brain make those connections.”
