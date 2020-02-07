Madalyn Martin is this year’s Shelley High School FFA reporter with plans to run for president of the chapter next year.
Madalyn, 17, is a junior and the third in her family to be involved in the agriculture department and FFA at SHS. Her older sisters are SHS graduates and held the offices of vice president and president. They’re the daughters of Don and Angela Martin.
“I’m thinking about running for vice president or president next year,” she said. “I want to be president eventually but we’ll see what happens. I love FFA and my sisters have been vice president and president so I want to do as much as they did.”
Martin is all in when it comes to FFA. Last year she was involved in a Christmas project and this this year the chapter helped out with fall yard work at the Shelley Senior Citizen Center.
“We made their yard look nice and it just makes me feel really happy inside to do something nice for the community,” she said.
She’s on schedule to receive her state FFA degree next year, which is the highest degree available in the program. She’s doing a Supervised Agriculture Experience on mechanics at Sage Raceway west of Idaho Falls.
“I’m really interested in mechanics too. I’m doing a project at Sage Raceway where my dad drag races snow machines,” she said.
Martin plans to be a veterinary technician following graduation and wants to study at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls or the College of Eastern Idaho. CEI has just added a veterinary assistant degree and it’s also where Martin’s dad teaches heavy duty diesel mechanics, she said.
“I just love working with animals,” she said. “I’m very passionate about it, I don’t know how to describe it but animals just make me happy I guess. Horses and dogs are my favorite.”
Martin also plans to own a small farm on the side one day.
“I’d like to have a small farm with about 50 cows in the future and have a horse,” she said. “I ride horses at my cousin’s place.”