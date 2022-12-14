Brianna Bohney

Brianna Bohney

The first year Brianna Bohney and her teammates competed at the National FFA convention in an Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event, they were disappointed in their performance but they vowed to do better.

So they worked hard and did well last October during the 2022 convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. In the Meats Evaluations CDE, they were 11th in the nation and won a National Gold award. Plus, individually, Bohney, 17, won 33rd. Another teammate Hallee Miller won 38th, and her other two teammates, Lucy Barney and Jade Rhodes, won a National Silver ranking.

To be featured in Future Farmers, email freditor@postregister.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.