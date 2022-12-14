The first year Brianna Bohney and her teammates competed at the National FFA convention in an Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event, they were disappointed in their performance but they vowed to do better.
So they worked hard and did well last October during the 2022 convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. In the Meats Evaluations CDE, they were 11th in the nation and won a National Gold award. Plus, individually, Bohney, 17, won 33rd. Another teammate Hallee Miller won 38th, and her other two teammates, Lucy Barney and Jade Rhodes, won a National Silver ranking.
In the event, students delve into the science of meat and evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade. They identify various meat cuts and place carcasses for wholesale and/or retail cuts, according to a press release from the RHS FFA Organization chapter.
“We did really well this year. It was amazing because we went last year and received a silver ranking, and I didn't do so well individually, so to come back and do so well was super awesome,” Bohney said.
Bohney has excelled in her chapter at Rigby High School considering she didn’t even join the FFA organization until her sophomore year and that year she wasn’t really active until later that spring. Today, she’s the chairman of the Career Success Committee, which works with state and school advisors in planning team building activities for members. Following the event, the students are evaluated to see how it can be made better the next time.
“My experience as chairman helps a lot toward career success. Most of the activities in the FFA Organization help members get ready to go on to the real world,” she said. “Before activities, we talk about what’s coming up, we discuss what's been done and our goals. Afterward, we have an evaluation of how it went and if each one of our goals have been met. It’s been super helpful.”
She encourages others to join FFA.
“It’s a wonderful organization and super helpful,” Bohney said. “Before joining I was very uncomfortable and awkward when speaking in public. Now I’m comfortable talking to a group.”
“In addition to personal development, the organization opens up lots of opportunities through the relationships you develop,” she said. “In FFA it’s not just the opportunities in the workplace that are available but the people you meet that create more opportunities and career opportunities.”
As a senior, Bohney is considering several different careers. Her two top interests are wildlife sciences and law enforcement.
Before Bohney got involved in FFA, she worked part time at the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center and was involved in sports. Once she got involved in FFA, she found she doesn’t have a lot of extra time for sports or a part-time job.
She’s also active in 4-H and will raise another market lamb next summer for the Jefferson County 4-H Fair in Rigby.
