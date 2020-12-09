Cody Little and his three siblings play an important part at Dry Ridge Outfitters in Harriman Park.
Dry Ridge Outfitters is owned by their parents Russ and Margo Little. Eden, 19, Lacie, 17, Sadie, 15, and Cody, 13, pitch in rounding up and saddling horses 30 dude horses and 10 wrangle horses for daily guided horseback rides for guests from around the world, Cody said. The family owns around 80 horses.
From Memorial Day to Halloween the family and hired help take guests on a variety of different rides along Harriman Park trails. Additionally each fall, riders are treated to rides to areas where the park’s elk bugle during the annual rut.
“It’s pretty fun getting to talk to new people every day and learn about what they do,” Cody said. “I like everything that comes with it. I like being outside, I like being around the horses and seeing all the wildlife too.”
The family has operated the outfitting business for about 15 years in the park that is located on the Harriman Wildlife Refuge in Fremont County. For generations, outfitting has run in the little family. Cody’s grandparents Kevin and Debbie Little run an outfitting business in Yellowstone and in the Teton Valley in Idaho. And Cody’s great-grandfather, Vern Little, started outfitting in the 1950s in the Teton Valley.
Cody helps out on the family ranch near Rexburg, too, fixing fence, watering livestock and feeding cattle hay from a sleigh pulled with a team of horses.
“I just like to help out, ride, and just hang around the ranch,” he said.
His future plans are to continue ranching as his family continues to expand their operation.
Coty’s parents taught Cody how to ride early.
“I’ve been riding since I was big enough to get on a horse and stay on,” he said.
This year, Cody, joined FFA at Madison Junior High School in Rexburg and is learning about competitive parliamentary procedure. The eighth-grader plans to compete on horse judging teams too. Amber Bucknell teaches ag at the school for kids in the eighth and ninth grades and is the FFA adviser.
Cody is enrolled in ag classes to learn more about ranching and farming. His other interest is traveling. His mom Margo Little is from Connecticut and the family visits relatives there as often as they can.
“Traveling is super fun, we visit our family in Connecticut as often as the ranch allows us to,” he said. “Ranch life is tough but it’s worth it, especially when you can do it with your family.”