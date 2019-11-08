Because of his interest in livestock, Tyson Bond decided to take ag classes at Rigby Middle School to learn more about them.
“I enrolled in ag classes just for fun and have gotten involved in livestock judging too because I’ve always loved livestock and wanted to learn more about them,” he said.
One of the first things Tyson, 14, learned was how to select a good dairy cow prospect.
“It’s pretty easy,” he said.
Tyson’s parents are Cody and Brittnay Bond and Tyson and his dad train horses in their spare time. Tyson was paid $3,700 for a horse he trained recently at the Salmon Select Sale in Salmon last spring. He usually starts with a 2-year-old that he buys and trains them to become accustomed to lots of different situations and things. He looks for mellow-minded horses to buy and trains them so they are safe for kids to ride.
“We ride them a lot and swing tarps around them. We teach them to go over bridges and do a lot of other things so that you can put a bomb under them and they won’t do anything,” he said.
Tyson sold a horse a few years ago that he trained for $6,900 at the Salmon sale.
Tyson is a team roper on the District 7 high school rodeo team and team ropes with Kreed Sanderson. At the first rodeo, he and Sanderson won first place.
Right now Tyson is exploring the ag classes for a career. One class taught by Madison Hall covers nine different subjects from forestry to dairy foods.
Several years ago, Tyson visited his uncle Judd Fisher and his aunt Lea Fisher in New York where his uncle shoes race horses and his aunt shoes hunter jumper horses.
Because of his interest in livestock, Tyson Bond decided to take ag classes at Rigby Middle School to learn more about them.
“I enrolled in ag classes just for fun and have gotten involved in livestock judging too because I’ve always loved livestock and wanted to learn more about them,” he said.
One of the first things Tyson, 14, learned was how to select a good dairy cow prospect.
“It’s pretty easy,” he said.
Tyson’s parents are Cody and Brittnay Bond and Tyson and his dad train horses in their spare time. Tyson was paid $3,700 for a horse he trained recently at the Salmon Select Sale in Salmon last spring. He usually starts with a 2-year-old that he buys and trains them to become accustomed to lots of different situations and things. He looks for mellow-minded horses to buy and trains them so they are safe for kids to ride.
“We ride them a lot and swing tarps around them. We teach them to go over bridges and do a lot of other things so that you can put a bomb under them and they won’t do anything,” he said.
Tyson sold a horse a few years ago that he trained for $6,900 at the Salmon sale.
Tyson is a team roper on the District 7 high school rodeo team and team ropes with Kreed Sanderson. At the first rodeo, he and Sanderson won first place.
Right now Tyson is exploring the ag classes for a career. One class taught by Madison Hall covers nine different subjects from forestry to dairy foods.
Several years ago, Tyson visited his uncle Judd Fisher and his aunt Lea Fisher in New York where his uncle shoes race horses and his aunt shoes hunter jumper horses.