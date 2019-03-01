Initially Hunter West got involved in FFA as a freshman because his uncle Vince Wray is an FFA adviser and ag teacher at Shelley High School.
West, 17, who is a senior, stayed in FFA all four of his high school years and has taken many ag classes.
“I’ve always loved cows and horses but then I found out I really liked the speaking events in FFA,” he said. “I really liked getting in front of people and talking about FFA.”
West is the sentinel in his FFA chapter and helped plan activities for last month’s 2019 National FFA Week.
“We have dress-up days and other activities and go all out,” he said. “If other students see me, as an officer, doing the activities we are planning, they’ll be more inclined to do it as well.”
West has always wanted to be a teacher and has considered teaching ag but now he’s leaning towards being an elementary school teacher.
“I was taking a class where we tutor elementary school-aged kids and one class I was assigned to was a special-needs class. That’s what really started to change my goal on what I wanted to become,” he said.
The senior and son of Don and Julie West is also a Boy Scout and just earned his Eagle Scout award for organizing the donation of 250 white shirts and ties for his church’s missionaries in Africa.
“After the first week the bins at my church were overflowing with donations,” he said. “Now the missionaries that go to the mission training center there in Ghana will be able to grab a brand new white shirt and tie to wear in the mission field.”