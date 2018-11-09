Porter Hogge belongs to the Rigby High School FFA Chapter and is looking forward to getting more involved.
He joined last year and competed in three events: range and soils, horse judging and dairy foods.
“We didn’t do amazing, but we did OK. The team was all freshmen except for one sophomore, so there’s lots of room for progress,” he said. “I’d like to get more involved, be on the officer team, make it to nationals, and be on as many teams as I can.”
Porter, 15, also shows horses and sheep in 4-H.
“I have no preference, I like them both,” he said. “A few years ago we got some breeding ewes and each year we take the lambs they have to the fair and show them,” Porter said. “We breed them in September and they have their babies in February so that they are nice and big for the fair in August, It’s a good deal.”
He qualified for the Eastern Idaho State Fair on his horse.
“You make money with your sheep and have fun with your horses. With your sheep, they are work, but I look at horses as more play,” Porter said. “We’ve had horses as long as I can remember. My horse’s name is Boss and he’s 5. He’s a pretty good horse and I can do just about anything on him 4-H, rope or move cows. We’ve tried to invest in younger horses so we can keep them around longer. It seems like we learn more from a younger horse than we do on an older broke horse.”
Porter’s on a mountain biking team and his career goal is being a physical therapist.