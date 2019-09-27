Gracie Andrus is an officer in Rigby Middle School’s new FFA chapter, which started last fall.
She is her chapter’s secretary. The chapter is for kids in seventh and eighth grades and is the first middle school chapter in Idaho. Gracie, 14, helped start the chapter.
“It was really crazy just getting it started, but it was worth it and makes me want to start more middle school FFA chapters,” she said. “It means a lot to have FFA in my school.”
Gracie comes from a farm background, so getting involved in FFA and taking ag classes was important to her. The ag curriculum was also added this year and is taught by Madison Hall.
“I like meeting all the kids in my ag classes and I’m happy to be learning more about ag since I’m from an ag-related family,” she said.
Through FFA and ag classes, Gracie has noticed how more students have become closer friends.
“The kids have definitely developed a bond with one another,” she said.
Gracie is planning on pursuing a career in agriculture.
“I love ag and am thinking about becoming an ag teacher or do something in farming, like manage a farm,” she said. “I love the camaraderie that goes along with the agriculture community. You build a bond with everyone – it’s like a family.”
In the meantime, she plans to continue to take ag classes and be active in FFA.
“I definitely want to take more ag classes and keep competing in competitions and enjoy all that FFA and ag classes provide,” she said.
In her spare time, Gracie barrel races and hangs out with her horses. She spends most of her time outdoors. Her parents are Troy Andrus and Jennifer Straatman.