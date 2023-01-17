Hunter Warnke has accomplished a lot in his 16 years.
He is involved in FFA at Shelley High School and shows 4-H livestock in the Bonneville County Fair. Along with his parents, Matt and Brandi Warnke, he also has a sheep breeding program and raises lambs for other kids to show and sell.
In his eight years in 4-H, Warnke has shown most every species except birds, horses, cats and dogs, he said.
Last fall, his market pig won reserve grand champion at the Bonneville County 4-H Fair.
He’s shown all sorts of pigs including the Hereford and Hampshire breeds in addition to Rambule-mix lambs.
In 2020 Warnke earned the Agriculturist Award in Bonneville County in the livestock category. The award recognizes superior achievement in record book keeping, fitting, showing, quality and demonstrations of six different species: a market steer, a dairy cow, a dairy goat, a market goat, a market lamb and a market swine.
“We have a grand champion breeding ram, which helps sell our lambs. Everyone’s always looking for breeders and only a handful of people raise them,” Warnke said.
When he was a sophomore, Warnke joined FFA after switching schools to SHS in Shelley from the Compass Academy in Idaho Falls.
“I got to know the teachers here in Shelley and I caught up fast,” he said.
Warnke's goal is to be competitive enough to win at the Idaho state convention level to qualify for the National FFA Convention held each fall. To achieve that goal, Warnke is interested in being part of a FFA ag sales team where he and teammates will write a proposal about a farm product and sell it. So far they’ve developed proposals for an ointment for chickens and a fly spray for horses. He’s also interested in livestock judging in FFA.
He’s his chapter’s treasurer and wants to run for president or vice president in the future.
He’s interested in always having livestock on the side and he is looking into a career as an electrical lineman.
