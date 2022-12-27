Ben Thornley’s goal is to become national champion in an FFA proficiency award. Last year, he was a national gold in forage production, and this year is seeking a championship in equine science.
“I hope to take home the first-place plaque in nationals,” he said. “Someone has to do it and I want to get that first-place national award.”
Thornley, 18, is a senior at Rigby High School. He is the son of Wade and Amy Thornley and has logged over 12,500 hours so far working in his family’s businesses: Eagle Rock Belgians and Hay.
He’s so busy he rarely has spare time to hang out with friends.
“I joke around with my friends at being a nerd for going for two proficiencies,” he said.
Both of Thornley’s older brothers did well in the equine science proficiency areas. In 2018, his brother Rhett Thornley placed fifth in the nation in equine proficiency. In 2020, Logan Thornley placed second in equine proficiency — missing first place by a fraction of a point.
Agriculture Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Students, mentors and teachers work together to help students gain career and life skills. After over a year of experience and often over many years, the student submits an application that includes a description of their experience, project records, skills, goals, greatest accomplishments and struggles.
Thornley’s interests are vast. He has taken practically every class in the ag department including welding, science, speech, economics and hydraulics.
“I’ve crossed off a lot of classes off my list,” he said.
He’s considering a career in either welding or heavy diesel mechanics but hasn’t made a firm decision yet. One thing is certain, though. He’s sure about continuing showing Belgian draft horses like his family has done for generations.
“There’s a lot of welding that goes on with our horses. We hard face scotch bottom shoes for showing and we fabricate a lot of different things for the farm,” he said.
His dad, Wade, is president of two different shows — one in Montana and one in Idaho. He is chairman of the Big Sky Draft Horse Expo in Deer Lodge, Montana, and of the Snake River Draft Horse Show in Ririe. He is superintendent over the draft horse division at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
“Both my parents come from families that raise and show draft horses. My mom’s a Barney and my great-great-grandpa Wells Barney is a legend around here. The Rigby Stampede’s draft horse pull is named after him,” Thornley said.
In 2022, Ben Thornley was a finalist in the youth classic cart series and hopes to win enough points to qualify for the finals in Shipshewana, Indiana, in September 2023. He and his family have shown in the Calgary Stampede, as well as in draft horse shows throughout Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Montana, Oregon and California. One of their favorite horse shows is the Young Living Draft Horse Show at the Young Living Family Farm in Mona, Utah.
Thornley is passionate about his proficiency projects and horses, and he’s grown to love operating tractors in the family’s forage business.
“I’ve drooled over tractors since forever ago. For me, it’s a part of who I am and is who I am,” Thornley said. “In the draft horse world, there’s a joke about if you grab a set of team lines you’ll catch an ‘incurable disease.’ I’ve caught the ‘disease’ and always want to be part of the draft horse community, just like my parents and grandparents on both sides of my family. I've grown up with it and it's part of me and I want to keep doing it and carry on the family tradition when I have a family of my own.”
He had a special relationship with his grandfathers, Gerald Thornley and Richard Barney.
“They believed in me and watched me. They will always be with me and I feel like I’m doing something they enjoyed and I like carrying on their legacy and what they stood for,” Thornley said.
If he happens to have any spare time, he spends it outside fishing, hunting or dirt biking.
