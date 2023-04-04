Korby Lindsey is no stranger to leadership positions in FFA.
Lindsey, 18, has held three chapter chairmanships, two Upper Snake River FFA District titles including the presidency, and he’s just completed a year-long term as an Idaho State FFA officer as Sentinel. Lindsey’s term ended with the election of six new 2023-24 state officers on April 8.
He said the last year as a state officer was memorable.
“We’ve done a lot of traveling and facilitating across the state which trains us to be better leaders and helps us pass on better teaching practices to kids in Idaho,” he said. “My favorite part of the year was getting to connect with other state officers throughout the nation where I’ve made lifelong friends. Right now I’m in Redmond, Oregon, at their state convention with some friends I made through FFA.”
Lindsey’s next step back home is to get back to work to save some money, begin to think about college and maybe consider a run for a national FFA office. Through an extensive process, a six-member national FFA officer team is chosen from all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
“It’s a sifting process, and I'm considering if I have another year to commit but it definitely would be pretty cool,” he said.
He recommends other FFA chapter members to run for district and state FFA offices in addition to their offices in his local chapter.
“I’d definitely recommend it to others. This past year has been a once in a lifetime opportunity and it will definitely change your life,” he said. “I’ve spent time in other youth organizations and none are like FFA with its well-rounded members who have more desire and more maturity. It changes you into a better person.”
Lindsey was born and raised in Rigby and grew up on the family farm. He’s considering farming as a career and/or being an ag teacher.
“I would not be where I am today if my ag teachers at Rigby High School did not push me and influence me and show me that ag education might be a path for me,” he said.
