One of the reasons Gabriel Huish was anxious to move back to Idaho was because this state allows involvement in local schools for home-schooled kids.
“My family recently moved back to Idaho from California. I’m a home-schooled student and part of the reason I’m so excited to be in Idaho now is because the state allows home-school students to participate in extracurricular activities and any classes they want,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel is 14 and the son of Ryan and Tara Huish. Gabriel is enjoying going to the same school his Great Grandmother Audrey Bitton did in the 1930’s. Plus, his Grandfather Terry Towsley is a former teacher at Mackay High School.
“It’s kind of neat to be taking classes in my family’s old high school and learning the family’s farming business, even if my life plans are to use that knowledge in a different way,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel’s career goal is to go to medical school. Gabriel’s father commutes from Mackay to Blackfoot where he is a nurse anesthesiologist. Gabriel takes classes at home in biology and is studying for the Biology College Level Examination Program exam. The national college board allows students to study on their own and test out of college classes, said his mom Tara Huish.
Gabriel’s medical interests led him to look into the classes offered in the Mackay High School ag department. He’s currently taking a class in Fish and Wildlife but will take all of the ag classes offered as he finishes up high school, he said.
“Something I learned is that agriculture is a part of medicine. The human body is affected by things it consumes and by the air, both of which are agricultural. Many of the medicines we take are also made from plants,” he said.
Now Gabriel is interested in participating in the school’s FFA chapter too. He's been involved in the ag department's aquaculture program.
“I am excited to participate in the ag program and FFA because the more I know about the environment, the better doctor I’ll be. I’m also excited to develop new talents like building things too and public speaking,” Gabriel said. “I’ve been going into school on my days off and helping the ag teacher Trent Van Leuven with adding piping to some of the fish tanks.”
In his spare time, Gabriel likes to play the piano.
“My biggest hobby outside of school is playing the piano. I especially love learning the classics by Bach and Mozart,” he said.