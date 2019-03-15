Collin Kelley is treasurer of his FFA chapter treasurer and the experience has taught him leadership skills.
Collin, 15, is a sophomore at Shelley High School.
“It’s been fun just being treasurer,” he said. “I just like the experience of being an officer and a leader.”
So far, Kelley and other chapter members have planned a student trip to Wild Adventures Corn Maze near Idaho Falls and a Christmas service project. Collin is looking forward to going to state competitions in the spring.
“Going to state is my favorite. We get to see the older officers like Saydee Longhurst, who graduated from Shelley High School, and who is the Idaho State FFA president,” Collin said.
Kelley has considering running for a state office and local offices.
“I kinda want to be a state officer just for the leadership experience I’d get from it,” he said.
Kelley is interested in agriculture, having grown up on the family farm and ranch. His grandparents Gerald and Helen Kelley and parents Craig and Andrea Kelley farm and ranch in the Shelley and the Bone areas. Collin moves irrigation pipe and helps brand and doctor calves. Being in FFA has increased his interest in agriculture.
“I think it’s gotten me more interested in agriculture – now I’m really into it,” he said.
He has taken an interest in welding and is looking forward to area welding competitions later this spring. In class, he’s helped weld two trailers for the Eastern Idaho State Fair where he and other classmates earned ribbons for construction and painting. They’ve also built a trailer used to haul livestock.