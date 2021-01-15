Lydia Oliphant is in her second year of FFA at Madison junior High school and plans to show steers in FFA.
Lydia, 14 is in the ninth grade and with the help of another FFA member, Shalani Wilcox, she learned how to raise and show steers.
“Shalani taught me a lot about showing animals. She threw me in head first,” Lydia said. “Her dad Ron Wilcox helped me a lot too.”
Lydia likes cattle and she recently bought a Dexter weanling, which she’ll show this fall and start her own herd.
She has also shown rabbits in 4-H and even though she hasn’t been involved in 4H for several years, she still has her rabbit who is 8-years-old. He is a New Holland Lop named Valentine. She has named her farm Valentine Farm after her rabbit.
“He did well at the state fair. He won first in his division,” Lydia said.
She breeds him and sells his bunnies to 4Hers for $45 each, instead of the going rate of over $100.
“I sell them cheap because many 4Hers have a hard time coming up with the money to buy a 4H project,” she said.
She’s also learning parliamentary procedure and hopes to compete in upcoming contests. She’s also looking into joining a livestock judging team.
In her spare time, Lydia plays the piano and guitar and goes on horseback rides with her friends. She is interested in a career as a nurse or going into the military. One day, she said she’d also like to own a ranch in the ‘middle of nowhere’ in Idaho, Montana or Wyoming.