Becka Finn believes being involved in FFA and having taken numerous ag classes at Rigby High School is preparing her for a future in agriculture.
Because she’s fond of animals, Finn, 17, plans to become a veterinary technician.
“I’ve enjoyed the ag classes I’ve taken here and the ag teachers. They push me to my limits and the way they treat the kids is great. They’re always willing to help and they treat us all the same which means a lot.”
Finn has learned a lot about leadership by being chairman of a committee that built a float about agriculture for the homecoming parade. More students have been included since the chapter has added 20 more leadership positions in addition to the usual six FFA officers.
“The chapter is growing leaders by including more people to head committees and sub-committees under them,” she said. “By including more people and delegating the work, more people feel they’re a part of the chapter. There are 20 of us and the committee chairmen and sub-committee chairmen feel as important as the officers. We love being part of a big group.”
Finn plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls following graduation. She toured the campus last summer.
“I fell in love with the campus. It has a special place in my heart. I like the ag committees there; they introduced us to so many careers,” she said. “There are so many more opportunities for careers in agriculture today in addition to farming.”
In her spare time, Finn likes any outdoor activity, she hunts and rides her dirt bike to stay in good physical shape.
“I always have to keep moving. I like to stay busy,” she said.