At just 9 years old, Akeelah Gonzalez has already charted out a career. She wants to raise horses and compete with them.
Her parents Junior and Alyce Gonzalez taught her to set goals at an early age. She was successful in cheerleading and tumbling and used those talents to also excel in riding and barrel racing.
Almost everything Akeelah does includes her lifelong best friend Taenum Brundy, 9, along with Taenum’s mom Kristy Brundy and her extended family, all of Blackfoot. Both families work together to help the girls learn and compete. Alyce and Kristy were friends who had drifted apart until their daughters met in school. The girls became even closer after they discovered their birthdays were a week apart.
“It was like fate brought all of us back together — traveling together for cheer competitions in Nampa, Salt Lake City and even Las Vegas — and now with horses,” Alyce Gonzalez said. “It was the girls who suggested switching from cheerleading to horses so we made the change. It was like a light was fully glowing behind their eyes. It’s a blessing to see the progress they’ve made together and individually.”
Akeelah rides a 21-year-old quarter horse who was a ranch horse.
“He hated exercise and was pretty fat. I worked on getting him into condition, and I was the one who trained him on barrels and poles and now he loves it,” she said. “One weekend he placed three out of four times and was close in the other runs.”
Akeelah and Taenum practice together daily and pitch in to help and learn at Taenum’s aunt’s horse ranch. Her aunt, Shantel Falter of Blackfoot, raises horses and is an equine sports massage therapist.
“One of my goals that I accomplished this year was getting first place at barrel races or at least getting second, and always getting the correct lead because my horse never did that,” Akeelah said.
The girls also learned how to bridle and saddle their own horses using step stools.
“Another thing I accomplished was getting tack on him correctly and getting him warmed up and practiced on time before my event,” she said.
Both girls help Falter with chores and help keep Falter’s horses conditioned. They’re learning about foaling, training and selling. All of the experience from family and friends is paying off.
“The girls really focus on being horse women, knowing their horses inside and out, and not just riding them,” Alyce said. “They’re at the point where they are able to assist with training other horses now too. They even help Shantel by riding her horses.”
The girls are taught to put safety first and to be good sports at competitions.
“We are really competitive but we cheer everyone else on too. If someone messes up we stick up for them and tell them, ‘It’s okay, you’ll do better next time,’ or, ‘You can fix it.’ Or, if they get hurt, we tell them, ‘It will be okay.’ We are really lucky,” Akeelah said.