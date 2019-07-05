Destiny Grebstad loves animals and believes the emotional support they give is invaluable.
Her Agriculture Experience Tracker project this year at Technical Skills High School in Ammon is raising a male rabbit she named Snow because of his pure white coat. She keeps track of his progress with an online record book.
“My job is to take care of his food and water needs, keep his nails clipped and breed him,” she said.
With his baby blue eyes, and soft coat, Snow is a perfect solution for people suffering from emotional issues, such as anxiety, Destiny said. Destiny is 15 and her parents are Christian and Sandy Grebstad of Idaho Falls.
“Pets are important for emotional support, and it doesn’t take much to train them to use a litter box. They are very curious. Snow always likes to come to the edge of the cage when he is hungry,” Destiny said. “Rabbits can also be taught to walk on a leash, they are very social and they love to be groomed and petted.”
Destiny’s love of animals carries over to Girl Scouting, in which she is active. She organized a Girl Scout adoption clinic recently where foster families were matched up with abandoned dogs and cats. She also brought her bunny so the kids could see him at a Trunk or Treat Halloween event organized by her FFA chapter last Halloween at her mom’s business, called the Buyer’s Market and Wholesale in Idaho Falls.
Students helped build chicken coops and rabbit cages at school, along with planters for growing fresh feed.
“We’re just trying to make our bunnies happy,” she said.
Destiny also volunteers at a local animal shelter, plays softball on a city league and rides horses.