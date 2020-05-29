Wyatt Hunt owns a variety of animals, and even though he hasn’t decided on a career yet, he’s looking at animal-centered careers.
To learn more about animals, Hunt, 16, of American Falls joined the FFA chapter at American Falls High School and takes agriculture classes there to learn more about them. Hunt serves as an officer in his FFA chapter for the second year. He is the Strengthening Agriculture chairman and plans on running for the 2020-2021 team.
“FFA has been a great experience for me, I joined as a freshman and thought it was a very fun organization. I’ve made a lot of fun memories,” Hunt said. “Anyone at any moment can go and explore so many opportunities and you don’t have to have animals or have any ag experience.”
Hunt owns five Black Angus cows and owns two Black Angus steers with his sister Kaylee, who is 14. They show and sell their market steers at the Power County 4-H Fair each fall. Hunt has been in 4-H for six years and he and Kaylee pick their market steers from the family herd.
“It’s pretty cool to see them grow from birth. It’s always a cool transformation,” he said
Hunt owns a horse and likes riding with his dad John Hunt. They help their grandparents Steve and Betty Hunt round up their cattle on the range land nearby and help brand. His parents are John and Kendra Hunt.
“I’ve always had an interest in horses. My first horse died in an accident in 2015 but in 2016 I rescued a part quarter horse and thoroughbred horse that I ride now. My dad rescued a mustang,” Hunt said. “I ride for fun and when we work the cows.
“I got my horse from a friend who invited me to look at some rescue horses she had. She picked out one and we just connected from there. I think it’s pretty fun to see the transformation from them being scared and not trusting to being your best friend. It takes lots of patience. Patience is key.”
Hunt also owns two miniature horses and one is due to foal soon.
“So I went to the FFA national convention last fall and my parents surprised me with them when I got back,” Hunt said. “One of them is just a year old and I’ll train her new foal. It will be fun for my little sister Kenzie who’s 10 and little brother Brody who’s 8, to introduce them to horses with the miniatures. Miniatures are great for that or any horse that’s gentle.”
Hunt has taken on the task of raising the high school’s poultry flock during the quarantine. He and his siblings have rabbits, ducks, pigs, a family dog and cats.