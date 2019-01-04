Taking ag classes at the Technical Careers High School in Idaho Falls and being involved in FFA is preparing Bonneville High School student Caleb Cramer for a future in farming and ranching.
“Ag classes are more hands on, and I feel like that I learn more things that I’ll use later in life,” he said.
Cramer, 17, enjoys welding class and so far he’s gained class experience in building a flatbed trailer for hauling a four-wheeler and a bench. He likes everything to do with farming and ranching.
“We raise animals at our house and I’ve always liked animals and being around them. I like being outside and being around equipment,” he said.
His parents, Matthew and Talitha, raise livestock and often their children’s 4-H projects are animals they’ve raised themselves. They participate in 4-H market and breeding projects.
“The ag classes teach me about farming and ranching, and a reproduction class I’m taking this year has helped me understand it a lot more and relate it to, what we’ve done here at home,” he said.
Cramer also participates in livestock judging in 4-H. He belongs to the Bonneville County Foothills 4-H Club.
“It’s been good. I’ve had fun learning what to look for and it helps when we pick our 4-H projects — plus we get first choice,” he said.
Cramer likes the shorthorn cattle his family raises and has entered them in the breeding classes.
“I like that they are calmer cattle, and I just like the way they are built,” he said.
In his free time, Cramer likes to camp, and ride his 4-wheeler, dirt bike and snow machine.