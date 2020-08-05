Darcy Godfrey is active in many areas of FFA and is the 2020-2021 Rigby High School FFA chapter reporter.
Godfrey, 16, has spent most of her life around the organization since her dad is an FFA adviser and agriculture teacher at RHS. Her parents are Lex and Rachelle Godfrey of Rigby. Godfrey’s experiences with FFA began as a young girl when her family lived in Burley prior to moving to Rigby. One of Godfrey’s numerous experiences with FFA has been helping to prepare food for FFA and Alumni events.
“Basically I’ve been in FFA my whole life because of my dad and my older sister Audrey has been involved too,” she said.
As a Supervised Ag Experience, Darcy and her sister Audrey started a meat rabbit business where they raised New Zealand and Californian rabbit and marketed the meat to customers in California. They sold the business last spring after the market dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, Godfrey was recognized for her achievements and the quality of her Supervised Ag Experience with a state FFA degree during the Idaho State FFA Convention held virtually.
In addition, Godfrey has been involved in several Career Development Event teams. She was a member of the Novice Parliamentary Procedure team that won fifth place at the 2018 national FFA convention in Indianapolis.
This year, she was on the winning Idaho state Agricultural Communications team and her Parliamentary Procedure team placed second. She’s also competed on teams in soils, food science and dairy foods. Next, she wants to try nursery and landscape team competitions.
“My all-time favorite competition was dairy foods just because I have a passion for the food industry. I enjoy the baking and cooking and the dairy part of it. I’m still thinking about what I want to do as a career but I’m really interested in a career in food science,” she said. “FFA is a lot of fun and I’ve met a lot of people. I’ve enjoyed belonging to the officer chapter and was reporter this past year.”
Godfrey’s sister Audrey was very active in FFA at RHS, was president of the chapter last year and is the 2020-2021 Idaho State FFA chapter treasurer.
“I don’t think I’ll run for a district or state office. I just want to pursue different things,” Godfrey said. “I have loved my experience in FFA and the people.”
In her spare time, Godfrey helps out in the family garden, cooking and reading.
“Whenever I can, I like to be outdoors with my family and my dog. It’s where I love to be,” she said.