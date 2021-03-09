Kassidy Shaffer has chosen an unconventional career for a woman and loves it.
She’s spends most of her day working at Bill’s Auto Inc., in Rigby. She said women often do well in mechanics because if they’re small, they can access tight places. She’s taken classes in welding, animal science, economics and speech in the agriculture department at Rigby High School.
“I like getting dirty and using critical thinking to see if I can solve an issue and by fixing a problem — see the outcome with a happy customer,” Shaffer, 17, said. “I’m getting real world experience and earning an income too. I’m planning on going into big truck or small motor diesel mechanics.”
She encourages other women to consider the field.
“If someone wants to go into mechanics — it doesn’t pay the best and its very labor intensive, but it’s also very rewarding. I like to work hard, and if you have a passion for it, go for it,” she said.
Shaffer doesn’t want to own her own business at this time. For now, she enjoys working for someone else. She’s researching various schools in East Idaho, and in Alabama where her family has friends.
“I don’t want a desk job, I like to very busy and don’t like to sit much,” she said. “I have a very good relationship with the other mechanics. If I need help, they are right there.”
She started working at Bill’s around a year ago cleaning the shop. When her boss asked her if she’d like a project, she eagerly accepted. He asked her if she’d like to start restoring his 1967 Ranchero. So far, she’s painted the hood and doors, worked on the real axels, the drive shaft and the frame.
Shaffer belongs to her school’s FFA chapter but her school and work schedule prevents her from getting too involved.
“I’ll still step out when I can to help,” she said.
Shaffer joined 4H at age 8 and has taken various projects — including sheep, rabbits, horses, cooking, sewing and leather working — and she’s gone to numerous 4H camps.
“In horses I followed my older brothers and showed in showmanship and rode in English, reining, and cutting,” she said “My brother went down the rodeo road so I’ve been involved in rodeo my whole life. It's time consuming.”
In 2019, Shaffer earned the Teen Queen crown at the Rigby Stampede Days rodeo. Her mom Stephanie Shaffer is one of the rodeo’s royalty organizers. Shaffer’s parents are Colby and Stephanie Shaffer.
“It was kinda a last minute thing, and it was a good experience. I’ve learned that if you do something, give it 100%.” She said.
In her spare time Shaffer likes outdoor activities including hiking, hunting and fishing.