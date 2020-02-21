Shelley High School senior Alexis Martin is interested in becoming a horse trainer following graduation this spring, but first she wants to serve her country in the United States Air Force.
“I really want to serve my country first. My grandpa was a Marine and my uncle and dad were in the service too. They’ve told me so many stories. I want to be just like them,” Martin said.
Martin wants to serve to protect this country.
“I have a strong desire to keep my family safe. As ag students and in FFA we talk to kindergartners, and I want to protect them and work to make sure 911 will never happen again. If by being in the armed forces contributes to that I’ll gladly do that,” she said.
Until then, Martin has taken every agriculture class taught by every ag teacher at SHS.
“This (the ag department) has been my home for four years,” she said.
Of all the classes she’s taken, Martin, 17, said a veterinary science class was her favorite.
“I absolutely loved it. It gave me so much knowledge about horses and cattle and how they interact with humans and all the different emotions they display,” she said.
Martin also found an introductory class about horses to be engaging.
“The intro into the horse class taught by Mr Zaugg was amazing, he went into depth about how to buy a horse, and the expenses and time involved in owning horses,” Martin said. “We learned all about the different events from English riding to western riding along with his personal stories about horses and the people he’s met who ride them. It was all very valuable.”
Martin has also learned from a variety of other ag subjects, including; construction basics, mechanics, welding and wood working.
“I’m interested in being able to build and fix things myself so I don’t have to rely on someone else,” she said.