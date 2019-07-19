Traveling the globe to take care of animals is Tristan Rockhill’s goal.
“I’ve always wanted to travel around the world and work with different animals and help with animal rights in different countries,” Rockhill said.
The daughter of Travis and Penney Hill of Idaho Falls is especially fond of wolves and lions.
“I like how wolves work together as a family and how lions are courageous. Both are super loyal, too, which I like,” she said.
Rockhill, 16, is a sophomore and is taking classes taught by ag teacher Billie Jo Blackson at the Technical Careers High School in Ammon. She wants to major in zoology in college at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, and has taken several classes in animal science and veterinary science to prepare.
“Technical Careers High School is a great place to get prepared for college,” Rockhill said. “The classes I’ve taken have given a boost to my college applications which will help me get into college.”
She’s also taken classes in agricultural mechanics which has taught her about basic construction, including plumbing and wiring.
“Those classes have taught me about construction and the basics of plumbing and wiring,” she said. “It will be good to work on those things myself instead of calling someone else to do it. And it’s just nice to know how things work.”
Rockhill enrolled in the school’s FFA chapter last January and so far has visited several agriculture-related business in California and attended an ag convention with four other area FFA chapters last February.
“I like FFA a lot. It’s really a lot of fun and nice to get to know kids who are interested in the same things that I am.”