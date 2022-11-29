Pryce Romriell and her teammates earned National Silver Recognition at the National FFA convention held last October in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Romriell, Hailey Wilson, Rainey Bell and Sydney Holloway won 23rd place in the nation and were recognized for solving problems related to nutrition, reproduction of horses, tack and equipment and feed for horses, according to a Rigby High School FFA Organization chapter press release. The team was judged by a team of judges on their evaluations and placement of horses based on breed characteristics and conformation.
Romriell is used to being evaluated. She and her family show sheep, pigs, beef and horses extensively in jackpot shows all over the country.
The family were big breeders of purebred and crossbred pigs until a fire in March of 2021 destroyed their barn and many of the pigs inside. The loss of property and animals was substantial, she said.
“After the fire we decided we wouldn’t give up and we found a way to be successful,” she said.
Romriell is 17, is a senior, her FFA chapter’s vice president and the reporter for the North Upper Snake River FFA district. The district includes 11 schools; Clark County, Madison, North Fremont, Rigby, Rigby Middle school, Ririe, Salmon, South Fremont, Sugar-Salem, Teton County and West Jefferson.
Outside of school and FFA, Romriell’s time is spent with her family showing livestock.
“We don’t have much time for anything else because we show livestock over during the summer. We show as a family and work as a team. We are really competitive,” she said.
As for the future, Romriell is looking into applying for livestock judging scholarships to help pay for college. She’s interested in attending Casper College in Casper, Wyoming, or another ag college in Sterling, Colorado, plus a few others.
She’s considering becoming an ag teacher.
“It's important to have ag teachers out there to help out the ag industry,” she said.
