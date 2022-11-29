Pryce Romriell

Pryce Romriell

Pryce Romriell and her teammates earned National Silver Recognition at the National FFA convention held last October in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Romriell, Hailey Wilson, Rainey Bell and Sydney Holloway won 23rd place in the nation and were recognized for solving problems related to nutrition, reproduction of horses, tack and equipment and feed for horses, according to a Rigby High School FFA Organization chapter press release. The team was judged by a team of judges on their evaluations and placement of horses based on breed characteristics and conformation.

To be featured in Future Farmers, email freditor@postregister.com.

