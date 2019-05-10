Tayler Ropp is a barrel racer who’s interested in a career as a veterinary technician.
She’d like to go to a college in the Seattle area to prepare for a career in the vet tech field. Tayler, 15, is the daughter of Courtney Madison and Jeremy Ropp.
She’s been riding a 24-year-old gelding named Possum for four years that she rescued.
“When we got him, he was super skinny and his feet were overgrown. I compete in barrel races around town — at Sandy Downs and at the Broken Bit Arena north of Idaho Falls,” she said. “There are a lot of good people in barrel racing.”
She’s a member of the Technical Careers High School FFA chapter and competes on an FFA horse judging team.
“I would recommend FFA to others, it’s a lot of fun and through the horse judging competitions I’ve learned a lot about horses from mini horses to the bigger draft breeds,” she said.
Some of the things she’s learned about horses are about conformation, skeletal structure and muscle movement.
“A lot of people get caught up in color, but what’s important is how a horse works and what function it’s used for and conformation,” she said. “Some of the things that are really important are muscle movement, bone structure and the hooves. The feet are very important.”
Tayler has also raised chickens in class at TCHS taught by Billie Jo Blackson. Recently, the students’ chickens have hatched their first eggs.
“I’ve taken classes here since my freshman year and have gotten a lot of experience in raising chickens and record keeping which are pretty challenging. There’s a lot to it,” she said.
Tayler likes to spend her spare time with her horse.