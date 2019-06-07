Piper Elkington plans to minor in animal nutrition in college so she can join the family business, Elkington Polled Herefords and South Devon’s, after graduation.
Elkington’s parents are Layne and Sheri Elkington, who are in business with Keith Elkington and Brent Elkington of Idaho Falls. Her brother, Eric Elkington, will join the business, too, when he returns from a church mission soon.
Elkington, 18, plans to major in nursing at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, following graduation from Bonneville High School. She’s taking classes in the agriculture department at Technical Careers High School and has been learning about feed additives.
She’s been raising cattle since she was 8 in 4-H in the Foothills Club in Bonneville County and has shown her heifers in bred and owned classes. She sells her bulls at the annual Elkington sale held each February at the Elkington ranch and saves the money she earns for college. Calving time is her favorite time of year.
“I actually think it’s fun, and I just enjoy doing it in all kinds of weather,” she said.
Elkington has also been her FFA chapter’s secretary and vice president.
“FFA has impacted me in a lot of ways and helps me be more independent and has taught me leadership skills,” she said.
She wants to be a neonatal nurse eventually. She’s currently studying to become a certified nurse’s assistant, she said.
“I just like to help people,” she said.
She’s captain of the Odyssey Dance Team at Thunder Ridge High School and has competed in practically every type of dance at Infinity Dance Studio in Idaho Falls.