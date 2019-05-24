Jade Bondley is applying what she’s learned in zoology, animal science, and nutrition classes at Technical Careers High School, where students are raising and breeding rabbits.
Students at TCHS also raise and breed chickens and have built chicken coops for them. They’ve also built rabbit pens and track their progress on both with an online record book that is graded called the Agriculture Experience Tracker.
“We’ve learned how to take care of a rabbit, how much water and feed to give it, and we’ve made rabbit cages and have organized everything around it and kept it clean. We make sure their teeth are clean and their nails are clipped, and we have a breeding program too,” she said. “We’re hoping to have some baby bunnies soon and we’ll try to sell some.”
She’s raising a rabbit she named Fawn. Fawn is the type of rabbit that is raised for meat. Bondley, 17, is the daughter of Jessica Loya-Trevizo of Idaho Falls. This is her first year taking animal science classes taught by Billie Jo Blackson. She’s taken about six classes so far including classes in animal science, zoology and animal nutrition.
Bondley is considering a wide variety of future careers.
“I’m just learning right now and have been thinking about becoming a veterinarian but that might change. I’m considering a career in cosmetology too,” she said.
Bondley joined the school’s FFA chapter at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
“FFA is pretty fun and you can learn a lot so much from it,” she said. “We have fun activities and it’s fun to be in a group whether we are working or playing.”
In her spare time, Bondley likes hanging out with friends and interact with her animals.