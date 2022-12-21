Senior Tenlee Staples joined FFA two years ago and her ascent to leadership was quick.
Staples, 17, is the 2022-2023 president of her chapter at Shelley High School. Last year, she was vice president.
She found the difference between the vice presidency and president was huge.
“It’s been good but it’s been stressful too because I didn’t know what I was doing at first,” she said.
To remedy the situation, she sought out the previous president for advice who encouraged her to be a good listener and take a calm approach.
“It’s really been fun. I try to make sure everyone is involved and everyone gets to voice their opinions in voting and in all activities,” she said.
Staples discovered FFA after enrolling in some agriculture classes. She took a few classes as a freshman and ended up taking six ag classes during her sophomore year.
“I got very involved and got to know the teachers really well and they encouraged me to join FFA and I fell in love with it. It’s amazing, it really is,” she said.
Staples plans to pursue a career as a veterinary technician. She’s leaning toward attending the University of Idaho in Moscow next fall. Her parents are Benjamin Staples and Lani Landon.
“I’ve changed my mind a million times but I really do want to become a vet tech,” she said. “I have a cousin who is going to the U of I so I think I’d like to go there. I don’t want to get too far away from Idaho and home.”
She plans to have livestock and horses in the future.
“I grew up around horses and adore them. I grew up on a ranch in the Pahsimeroi Valley until I was in the first grade and then we moved to Shelley,” she said. “It was a big change going from living on 300 acres and having so many cows, to living on a half acre and having no cows.”
Last October, she went to her first National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“It was really amazing and I absolutely loved it. My favorite was visiting the Kentucky Derby Museum on the way and learning how hard it is for mare owners to get into the breeding program,” she said. “I was amazed at all the horse handlers. Our tour guide was really great.”
Staples is an avid reader and enjoys hunting, being outside and welding.
“I’m a huge bookworm and it’s really hard for my family to talk to me when I’m in the middle of a series,” she said.
For the annual auction the ag department and FFA chapter hold each spring, she welded a coffee table and a fireplace intended for use on a patio.
“When we are getting ready for the auction, I like to help others who may be behind or need help,” she said. “I just jump in and help anyone who needs it.”
To be featured in Future Farmers, email freditor@postregister.com.
