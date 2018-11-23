Grace Bagley became aware of FFA at Rigby High School when her older sister Sierra Bagley was involved.
“I got to know the teachers and liked what they taught about leadership and agriculture,” she said.
Bagley, 17, now a junior, joined FFA when she was a freshman. She started out competing in the creed contest and after winning first in her chapter, she advanced to districts.
“The creed contest got me into public speaking and eventually into novice parliamentary procedure contests,” she said. “Speaking in public was always difficult and challenging for me.”
Bagley has also participated in dairy judging and rangeland evaluation competitions. At district’s, in rangeland evaluation, she won second individually and her team placed fourth and will compete in the state completion which is held each fall in the Burley area. During rangeland evaluation and dairy judging participants are required to back up their choices.
“You have to know what to look for in dairy judging and include your reasons — like how a beef cow is different from a dairy cow,” she said.
Bagley is interested in becoming a history teacher in the future and is especially interested in the Holocaust.
“The Holocaust is fascinating but I’ve also seriously considered getting an ag education degree, too,” she said. “There are so many alternatives in ag education. Economics are taught in the ag department here so students can get all their science credits here, and with the hands on approach there so are many good alternatives to learning here.”
In her spare time, Bagley is a middle school student math tutor, she enjoys camping and being with friends. Bagley’s parents are Gary and Niki Bagley of Rigby.