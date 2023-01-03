Sterling Thomas became involved in FFA after signing up for classes in the agriculture department at Shelley High School.
He’s taken classes in practically every subject, from vet science, to welding, to fish and wildlife. Currently he’s taking beginning and advanced welding classes.
He puts his skills learned in class to use in the summer working for his uncle on his Unity, Oregon, ranch. Thomas, 16, helps with hay harvest, herding cattle and irrigating.
Because of his interest and experience in ranching he really likes branding each spring where the Shelley ag students help two different ranchers brand spring calves. The students vaccinate and band bull calves, brand and notch ears.
“It's a lot of fun,” he said. “I just like wrestling calves.”
So far, a highlight of the school year was a trip to the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana. On the way, the students visited Claiborne Farms and Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
“It was a very prestigious place, I thought it would be super boring but it was super cool,” he said. “Being at the convention with about 70,000 others in FFA was a very memorable experience and I’d like to go again.”
“It was impressive and it really seemed like the national officers knew exactly what to do,” he said. “We met a lot of new people and I don’t think I ever saw another jacket that had Idaho written on it.”
Thomas is looking into a career as a welder or a naval aviator.
In his spare time Thomas likes to ride dirt bikes, snowboard and work on cars and pickups. His parents are Beau and Jamie Thomas.
