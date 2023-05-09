It's not every day that Idaho’s governor stops by a small, rural Idaho school.
Gov. Brad Little was welcomed to Mackay Junior/Senior High School by high school student body president Lafe Gamett, incoming MHS FFA president Austyn Wasylow and MHS Agri-science teacher and FFA adviser Trent Van Leuven.
Gov. Little spoke to students and guests in the school’s auditorium and answered questions after being introduced by Gamett. Then Gov. Little visited the agriculture department’s 1,400-square-foot aquaculture fish lab.
MHS FFA members Jesse Barger and Lucas Hulse led the governor on a tour of the lab.
The lab is the only high school fish lab of its kind statewide. It has a state-of-the-art aeration system and 23 tanks that have the capacity to raise 20,000 fish.
“It was exciting. Not a lot of schools get to have their own governor come and talk to them,” Wasylow said. “It made me feel like I got to know more about our government that many high school students may not know.”
As the recently elected president of her school’s FFA chapter for the 2023-24 school year, Wasylow, 17, has been active in FFA since eighth grade and is considering ag education, farming and ranching as future careers.
Over the last four years, she’s participated in a Supervised Agriculture Experience project in the Quality Cow/Calf pair category. The SAE teaches the business side of raising cattle. She’s built her herd to six head.
She’s raised market pigs in both 4-H and FFA. This is her first time raising a market steer as a SAE.
“I’ve taken ag classes since the eighth grade and have taken at least one ag class every year since,” she said. “Mr Van Leuven pushes us toward a lot of new things and if we don’t understand, he’s happy to help.”
As the recipient of a $500 Excellence in the Trades Scholarship, Wasylow will use the funds to design and weld a clipping chute. She’ll donate the chute to the 2024 Custer County Fair for permanent use at the fairgrounds where kids prepare livestock for the show pen. She’s learned welding principles and how to weld in classes taught by Van Leuven.
She’s grateful for the experience she’s gained in FFA and the friends she’s made. MHS is in the South Upper Snake River FFA District along with chapters in Challis, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Aberdeen, Snake River and Highland High School.
“We interact with others from all over the state and nationwide that are interested in cattle and horses and starting up farms,” she said. “We are mainly ag-oriented and enjoy being outdoors and working with our hands.”
Additionally, Wasylow, Tannabe Cecil and Thea Stavast have been chosen to represent the American Legion Auxiliary Mackay Unit #16 at the 2023 Idaho Syringa Girls State gathering this June.
Wasylow’s parents are Jodi McAffee and Scott Wasylow.
