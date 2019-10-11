Taryn Sessions is the first president of the first middle school FFA chapter in Idaho.
The chapter was created last fall at Rigby Middle School and Taryn, 14, was among many who helped start the chapter. Her adviser is Madison Hall who teaches seventh- and eighth-grade agriculture classes.
“It was a lot of fun helping start everything and get the program going,” Taryn said. “We had a lot of help from the high school, and we all did what we thought would work.”
Taryn said her experiences in 4-H helped her with knowing what to do to get the FFA chapter going.
“In 4-H, I learned how to help other kids and I learned how to know what was needed to get it started,” she said. “My mom is a 4-H leader, and I’ve helped her with that.”
Along with her parents, Dustin and Porsche Sessions, Taryn has a variety of horses at home, including five mustangs, four quarter horses, two mini horses, plus various goats, pigs and chickens.
She and her family enjoy roping and helping with cattle with her relatives, Lynn and Tammy Sessions, who live in the Ashton area.
“We mostly ride as a family and ride in the mountains a lot,” she said.
Taryn has shown in halter and trail classes in horse 4-H and is starting to rodeo too. She has learned how to judge livestock in her ag classes. She and her horse judging team won third, and she won sixth place individually last fall during an FFA competition in Twin Falls.
Taryn is interested in a career as a rodeo stock contractor in the future, and in her spare time she enjoys horseback riding and spending time with her family.