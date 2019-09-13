High school senior Carson Hill is considering a career in welding, agriculture or auto body.
As a Technical Careers High School student, he’s taking classes in all three, plus he has gained additional experience during FFA state and Eastern Idaho State Fair competitions. He’s been in FFA for four years now and is president of his chapter this year.
Being president has helped him learn organizational skills and has taught him public speaking skills, responsibility and dedication.
“I’ve learned to conduct meetings and we’ve put together a whole lot of activities too,” he said.
Hill, 18, also competes in livestock judging. He and his teammates judge four different breeds of livestock in two categories, market and breeding.
“In livestock judging you can judge breeding heifers, market beef or breeding pigs or market pigs. It all depends on the competition,” he said.
He discovered how much he liked welding, when he took his first class. He competes in oxy-acetylene and TIG welding.
“Competitions test how good our skills are at welding and cutting and braising,” he said.
Hill has been in 4-H since he was 8. He and his parents, Jared and Jeanna Hill, and siblings of Idaho Falls raise their own lamb prospects. His parents are co-leaders of the Foothills 4-H Club.
Hill has shown lamb, steer and pig projects, but the main ones are sheep. The family raises sheep. Usually beef prospects are purchased, he said.
Last fall, Hill won first place in the senior livestock judging competition and was reserve master showman in the round robin at the Bonneville County 4-H Fair.