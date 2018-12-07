High School senior Carson Hill is considering a career in welding, agriculture, or auto body.
As a Technical Careers High School student, he’s taking classes in all three plus gaining additional valuable experience during FFA state and Eastern Idaho State Fair competitions. He’s been in FFA for four years now and is president of his chapter.
“We had a really good time going to state,” he said. “We usually don’t do the greatest but we have fun.”
He competes in livestock judging and welding. In livestock judging, Carson and teammates, including his twin brother Stetson Hill, judge four different breeds of livestock in two categories: market and breeding.
“It takes a lot of practice; we use two websites that show animals on a screen and we have to judge them and give our reasons why,” he said.
He discovered how much he liked welding, when he took his first class. He competes in oxy-acetylene and TIG welding.
“Competitions test how good our skills are at welding and cutting and braising,” he said.
Hill has been in 4-H since he was 8. He and his parents, Jared and Jeanna Hill, and siblings, of Idaho Falls raise their own lamb projects. His parents are leaders along with six others in the Foothills 4-H Club.
“We show livestock and have had lamb, steer and pig projects, but the main ones are sheep,” Hill said. “We raise our own sheep but buy our steers.”
Last fall, Hill won first place in the senior livestock judging competition and was reserve master showman in the round robin at the Bonneville County 4-H fair.
In his spare time he likes to hunt, fish and ski, and works part-time at an auto body shop.