Joaquin Resendiz has been taking welding classes in Shelley High School’s ag department for three years, since he was in the eighth grade.
Resendiz, 16, is considering a career in either welding or diesel mechanics.
“I’m really into the welding program and diesel mechanics too. I’m leaning towards ag welding as a career,” he said. “In welding, we’ve learned how to make things like livestock panels. I really like that. We’ve made about 30 horse panels here that we’ve sold to a rancher and we make and sell them for the annual auction in the spring the ag department has here, too.”
The ag department has a widely popular auction annually where student-made items and donated items from the community are auctioned. The public is also invited to buy student-grown plants in the school’s greenhouse next door.
This spring, Resendiz plans to enter some of the various welding competitions offered to ag students in hopes of furthering his skills.
Resendiz joined the school’s FFA chapter two years ago and likes meeting other chapter members.
“I’ve really like FFA. It’s a really fun program and teaches kids how to interact with each other,” Resendiz said. “It’s fun to meet new people and be around a bunch of people and finding out about their interests and finding out what they are really like.”
In his spare time, Resendiz helps his parents, Juan and Juana Resendiz, with their dairy and works occasionally for Taylor-area farmer Steven Longhurst. He always can be counted on to help at home.
“I just like to do things around the dairy. I just help out with whatever needs to be done,” Resendiz said.