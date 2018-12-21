Stetson Hill is interested in a career in welding, and ag classes and FFA competitions at District 93’s Technical Careers High School are helping him prepare.
“In the welding field, there’s always something new to learn. It never gets boring and there’s a ton of different areas to go into from agriculture to industrial,” he said. “Welding is used on everything from cars, to tractors, to skyscrapers.”
Hill is 18 and has been in FFA for four years and is this year’s sentinel.
He and twin brother, Carson Hill, compete on the same ag mechanics and welding teams. Last spring he won second place in a stick and MIG welding state competition in Moscow.
“It’s been a good time,” Hill said.
Hill and his family also raise sheep. At the Bonneville County Fair last fall, he won reserve champion in sheep showmanship and advanced to the round robin. He belongs to the Foothills 4-H Club and his parents Jared and Jeanna Hill are among eight leaders.
“Carson and I also raise steers and have done a lot of the same projects together. We help each other out with our animals,” Hill said. “I plan on having a show sheep herd in the future and we’ve talked about being business partners.”
He likes helping younger family members with their 4-H projects.
“Even some of my cousins are getting into 4-H, like Gentry Loveland. She isn’t scared to do anything and isn’t afraid to get dirty,” Hill said. “She just buckled down and did it.”
In his spare time, he likes archery and rifle hunting, downhill skiing and fishing.
“Most of my hobbies are the same as my brother’s — I always have a hunting and fishing partner,” he said.