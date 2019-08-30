Stetson Hill is working toward a career in welding.
Hill, 18, became interested in welding after taking a class in it at District 93’s Technical Careers High School. Since then he’s participated often in ag mechanics and welding competitions. Last year, he placed second in a state completion in stic and mig welding competition in Moscow.
“I’ve grown a lot in welding,” Hill said. “The first time I welded was here.”
Hill likes the welding field because of the variety of career choices it offers from agriculture to industrial.
“There’s always something new to learn in welding. There’s a lot to learn even if you’ve been welding for 10 years. It’s never boring,” he said.
He’s hoping to land a scholarship to help pay for college and is deciding between BYU-Idaho, the College of Southern Idaho and Idaho State University.
Hill has been in FFA for four years and held the office of sentinel for all four years.
Hill and his family raise sheep. At the Bonneville County Fair last fall he won reserve champion in sheep showmanship and advanced to the round robin. He belongs to the Foothills 4-H Club and his parents Jared and Jeanna Hill are among eight leaders. Hill wants to have his own sheep herd someday too.
Hill and his twin brother, Carson, also raise steers in 4-H and work together raising and showing them at the Bonneville County Fair. Both of them help their parents teach younger siblings and cousins learn how to raise and show 4-H livestock. He and Carson also participate in FFA livestock judging.
In his spare time he likes to archery and rifle hunt, downhill ski and fish.