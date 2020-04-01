Logan Thornley recently won the Idaho state proficiency award in Equine Science.
He’ll find out in July if he is one of four finalists who will compete at the national FFA convention in November in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s also on tap to win an Idaho FFA degree.
To win the Proficiency in Equine Science award, the Rigby High School senior spent over 20 hours completing an application detailing years of experience in raising, feeding and training Belgian horses. Members are also judged on leadership skills, grades and community service involvement.
Competing and belonging to the nationally recognized RHS chapter has been an experience of a lifetime.
“It’s probably been one of the best things I’ve ever done in my school career,” he said. “I didn’t think about it when I joined but the chapter is like a family, and I’ve found belonging to this chapter is a really big deal and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
Thornley, 18, grew up with horses so applying for the equine science and proficiency award made sense. He’s been actively involved for much of his life in raising, training and showing Belgian draft horses with his parents Wade and Amy Thornley and their parents in the Lewisville area.
“Draft horses have been a big part of my life on both sides of my family for generations. My Great, Great, Grandfather Wells Barney started showing and pulling draft horses in the mid-1900’s and five generations later, the tradition still thrives in my family,” he said. “In 1970 my Grandpa Thornley started going to parades and showing horses, and now I do too. Currently, my maternal grandparents Richard and Diana Barney are working with draft horses in Nauvoo, Illinois while on a mission for their church.”
When Logan’s parents met, they discovered they had a lot in common.
“They both grew up on dairies and competed with draft horses and they just clicked,” Logan said.
The entire family travels together showing horses in draft horse hitch classes during the summer and early fall. Competitions include halter, cart driving, and hitches of three, four, six or eight horses. Horses are judged on conformation, physical conditioning and how well the hitch works together. The wagon and tack are also judged, he said.
“In hitching competition classes, different maneuvers are preformed that hail back to times when draft horses were used every day around the docks in England as well as on the farm. The draft horses industry is steeped in tradition that can be seen from the driving, the harnesses, and the wagons, to the braiding of the manes and tails.” Logan said.
Thornley’s parents currently have about 10 head of sorrel Belgians with white manes. Draft horses are known for their stamina, strength, gentle dispositions and size. One of their horses towers 19-hands high.
“Each summer, I get to be with my family as we compete competitively all over the Western United States and Canada and at the Eastern Idaho State Fair,” Thornley said.