More than 50 people packed into the Madison County Courthouse on June 29 to support and oppose a game ranch under development in northeastern Madison County. The preserve will showcase bison, elk, wolves and bears on a portion of the 200 acre property that is being developed into the game ranch.
Jared Sommer, an owner of the Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch, argued that the game ranch falls within the definition of agricultural land use.
"It's an ag business," Sommer said. "It's an effort to maintain the agricultural nature of where we're at."
"The game ranch is a permitted use without need of conditional use permit or otherwise. No notification of Planning and Zoning (Commission) or county commissioners was needed," he continued.
He reported meeting with Bradley Peterson, the Madison County Planning and Zoning administrator at the time, who consulted with County Attorney Troy Evans to confirm they "were in compliance with (their) plan" in early 2021.
However, not all residents were convinced that the project performs primarily as an agricultural enterprise. Local resident and neighbor Kirsten Ruebush requested that the Madison County commissioners move to send the project to the Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission to be rezoned as commercial land. She said that charging an admission fee to view the animals makes the game ranch a primarily commercial venture and a change to commercial zoning should be required. She argued that the operation is similar to Yellowstone Bear World, which has operated for 12 years in a commercial zone.
"At this point, I would just like to see a zone change. I would like to see it go back to Planning and Zoning and have a public hearing for a zone change so that everybody can discuss and talk about what the issues are," Ruebush said.
"Traffic concerns and safety concerns are not just complaints," she said. "They should be taken into consideration."
Ruebush argued that the types of animals proposed for the game ranch do not fall within the definition of livestock according to state and county code.
"There’s a lot of contention going on," she continued. "... When it goes to a public hearing then all of these things can be talked about openly and publicly. I believe that lessens contention because people have information."
Sommer assured the 95 people assembled virtually and in-person in the County Commissioner Room that he has the necessary permit required to manage large animals on his property.
"The Idaho Department of Agriculture and Idaho Department of Fish & Game have been engaged in our effort … for over a year now," Sommer said. "These two agencies communicate between each other to handle different game animals and have different approval processes. … We will only possess game animals on the game ranch approved through the appropriate agencies."
He also emphasized the secure nature of the ranch, stating, "Rest assured, no one has more vested interest in the care, value, protection and security of the animals that are found in this game ranch than ourselves. … We are going above and beyond care requirements, fencing and secure requirements."
This game ranch will not be open year-round. As a seasonal attraction, it will be open to the public 180 days a year, and Sommer estimates that if traffic is similar to Bear World's, it may attract up to 150 vehicles per day during peak season.
Located at 2246 W. 4000 N., the game ranch is situated in the rich agricultural area between Hibbard, Salem and Plano. Immediately to the north of the property are 300 acres preserved in a conservation easement. The property is adjacent to the Teton River with Henry's Fork flowing nearby.
Yet the game ranch is also located approximately 4.3 miles from the Rexburg Walmart Supercenter, juxtaposing the tensions between preserving land for agricultural use with the growth Madison County has been experiencing.
One neighbor, Floyd Saurey, addressed the Madison County commissioners in support of the project as an agricultural venture.
"I’d like to say that I’d rather see the animals than a bunch of houses…" Saurey said, "He’s going to farm to feed the animals, so you’re not going to see that much difference in what’s there now."
Another neighbor, Rebecca Siddoway, expressed her concerns during the period of public comment: "I am told they have wolves already on the premises. This is a stone’s throw from where my sheep are bedded down every night."
The vast majority of those attending the meeting did not have an opportunity to share their opinions, as this was an informational meeting, not a public hearing.
Commissioner Chairman Todd Smith and Commissioner Brent Mendenhall were present at the meeting. Commissioner Todd Smith was absent.
The Madison County Commissioners will determine by their next meeting whether to take action on Ruebush’s request that the game ranch be sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a public hearing to consider whether the property should be rezoned as a commercial property. The commissioners will discuss the game ranch again on July 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
Despite the opposition, Sommer hopes that those with questions will visit the property once it’s prepared to open.
"We value this county. We value the land on which we all live and work to preserve as much as is in our capacity the agricultural nature that makes this county what it has always been," said Sommer, "When this game ranch is ready to receive visitors, we welcome all to come. Let me just say this, you will find this game ranch … is an agricultural and international treasure right here in Madison County."