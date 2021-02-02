Westernsprings Ministry celebrates its humble and rustic origins, founded in a private horse arena in 2005.
Known as the cowboy church, it later expanded to offer weekly services in several East Idaho towns and has begun meeting weekly in Idaho Falls.
The constants have been a biblical message, music, cowboy poetry and a monthly potluck lunch. Services begin at 1 p.m. at the Snake River Event Center, inside the Shilo Inn at 780 Lindsay Blvd.
Begun by Scotty Brown at the invitation of George and Robin King in the couple’s arena, Brown, a Watersprings Church School Pastor, shared a biblical message with a grassroots appeal. When Justin and Mindy Palmer joined the services, a musical element was enhanced, while Justin Palmer contributed his own uniquely-branded cowboy poetry.
Until recently, the trio had rotated weekly services between Idaho Falls, the Dubois/Kilgore area, Mud Lake, and Gooding, Brown’s home town.
“For around nine years we were traveling to different locations each week but COVID-19 changed things and shut things down for a while. We even had church online for a while beginning last March,” Brown said. “Now we think by having church in Idaho Falls, people from those areas can attend church here. We’ve prayed about it and we’re pretty excited about it.”
In spite of the coronavirus — and perhaps because of it — the congregation has grown. Depending on the time of year, the Idaho Falls crowd varies between 50 and 110 people, Brown said.
“People are searching. People are concerned about the future. Hebrews 10:25 says, ‘Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another and all the more as you see the day coming,’” Brown said. “Sharing a meal together, breaking bread together, and spending time to visit binds our hearts together. It’s a great reason to come together.”
Raised in Idaho’s Magic Valley, Brown was hired to break colts at the famous Doc Bar Ranch in California when he was 14. It was a job most cowboys only dream about. During the week, Brown broke colts, but on weekends, marijuana, beer and Skoal were his focus.
“I was at the ‘Buckin’ Ball’ at the Cow Palace one night when I ran into an older friend of mine who asked me what I was doing there because I was underage. It was then that The Lord got a hold of me, it rocked my world and changed me forever,” he said
Brown’s hard-partying cowboy pals were skeptical he could quit the vices they all enjoyed together, but Brown persevered.
“I listened to The Lord’s call to the ministry. I didn’t know what that looked like, but I drew close and listened to the Lord,” he said. “You can seek or run when you get a calling but I’ve never seen a more miserable person in the world than someone who runs, instead of embracing God’s calling.”
For the next 30 years, Brown kept on listening and he said the Lord kept on molding him.
“The Lord grows you up in baby steps. My first time ministering was at the minimum security correction facility in Cottonwood, Idaho,” he said. “I was scared to death when I shared how Jesus changed my life. Later when I was rodeoing and Connie and I had married, I ministered to the cowboys on the rodeo circuit. Then I shared God’s word with kids at summer rodeo bible camp, and then I pastored kids here at the Watersprings Church School, and the over the years the student body has grown from 54 to 450 kids.”
Watersprings Church was founded by his younger brother Rick Brown 28 years ago.
During weekly services, Scotty delivers a message but before and after he plays the guitar and sings with Mindy Palmer, who’s soft, velvety voice complements, as does the bass guitar she plays. Sometimes other musicians accompany them on stage. Sometimes the congregation sings along, but often they just enjoy their own private concert.
Palmer began singing at age 3. Her parents, Bob and Christy Reid organized Bible studies for adults and children at their ranch in the Presto area east of Firth, and 21 years ago, they founded Promise Ministries in Shelley. Mindy and guitarist and singer Vincent Crofts of Firth have performed in five neighboring states and recorded several music CDs. Mindy teaches private singing lessons, and along with her husband Justin, they train horses and raise cattle.
“All of it has led me down many different paths to seek to know God, and to make him known,” she said.
Mindy’s husband Justin Palmer pens and recites cowboy poetry that follows many twists and turns. His poems are usually instructive and are almost always humorous. He tailors his art to the subject of each week’s message and recites poetry several times throughout each service.
“If I’m writing a poem for the Lord it takes about 15 minutes compared to all day when I’m writing about other subjects,” Palmer said. “Our heart is to make this a church where everyone feels welcome. We love the country people but we want to reach out to everyone too.”
Although begun in a rural setting for rural folks, Westernsprings has always welcomed everyone, regardless of occupation.
“I’ve always had a heart for rural people who may not go to church but when you a put on a cowboy hat and play some western music, it gets them here to hear the Gospel. Whatever it takes,” Brown said. “Whether you’re a truck driver — or in Justin’s case, a horse trainer, cowboy and rancher — Jesus takes care of strays like me and you. Jesus wears the gold buckle and your names are engraved inside. He invites you to take him along as a traveling partner.”
For more information about Westernsprings Cowboy Church visit: westernspringscowboychurch.com.