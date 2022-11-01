Cowboy boots like these made by Morgan Buckert of Hailey and other gear and art will be displayed during the Idaho Cowgirl Congress exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls.
Hats like this by Bernice McNeven of Salmon will be on display at the Idaho Cowgirl Congress exhibition at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Submitted photo
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls.
Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but this time they’ve added a silent auction of art donated by the artists themselves along with the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m.
Money raised from the silent art auction will fund scholarships for new artists to study with experienced artists, said Alexa Stanger, education director at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho.
“We’ll have about 23 different artists all from Idaho that make everything imaginable under the sun,” Stanger said. “I get excited when we can shine a light on the artists who continue creating Idaho’s rich Western art and help emerging artists and gear makers with opportunities through our scholarships to work with experienced artists and gear makers.”
The Idaho Cowgirl Congress brings together artists whose imaginations and hands create saddles, weavings, hats, boots, silver, textiles, leather works, fine art and writings, too.
Custom boot maker Morgan Buckert of Hailey is one of the participating artists. She’s also a member of a committee who organizes networking events with Idaho artists.
“There are a growing number of new Western artists in our state and it seems the vast majority are women,” Buckert said. “Our organizing committee is thrilled to be able to offer this year’s event. As mostly rural women, Idaho Cowgirl Congress provides a platform for us to gather, grow our craft, our businesses and to promote each other’s work. It’s the highlight of my year to spend time with these women, learn from them and have fun too.”
Buckert was exposed to gear making from an early age by her dad who was a South Texas working cowboy who made custom cowboy gear to use in his line of work.
“I’ve been obsessed with boot making since I was very little,” Buckert said. “Then about 15 years ago I got back into sewing like I did as a child and expanded my knowledge and started to do a little leather work and found myself on a path to making custom boots and shoes.”
Making custom footwear is an all-encompassing art, she said. She enjoys the challenge of working with a wide variety of different types of leathers, the problem solving involved in fitting footwear to different feet, along with helping clients express themselves through their foot wear.
“My goal is to capture my clients' creativity in design, in color — in leather,” she said. “Making custom boots is a full body experience. I’m able to stretch my mind with the math involved, and express my creativity through color and design. The process is really physical. I used my whole body when making a pair of boots. Nothing has fulfilled me as much.”
The Idaho Cowgirl Congress is sponsored by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, Sleep Inn & Suites and participating organizations like the Cowgirl Arts of America and the Idaho Women’s Business Center.
The Art Museum is located at 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
