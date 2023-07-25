South-Fork-Snake-River

The South Fork of the Snake River runs for more than 60 miles across Southeast Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

The Idaho Department of Water Resources won’t be shutting off the water for hundreds of groundwater users pumping off the Eastern Snake Plan Aquifer in Idaho at this point in the summer.

Last week, Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman found that there was no water demand shortfall for surface water users based on midsummer water supplies and crop demand, the department announced in a press release issued Thursday. As a result of Spackman’s decision, it will not be necessary to curtail, or shut off the water, for the junior groundwater users, according to the press release. 

