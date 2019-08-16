Going into its third year, The Ultimate Bullriding Battle scheduled for Aug. 24 at Sandy Downs will give back to the Idaho Falls community.
Organizers of the event, Dustin and Georgia Young, of Ammon and Brent Johnson, of Rigby, have been amazed by the interest in sponsorships and the community’s enthusiasm.
This year, a Traeger smoker will be raffled to benefit the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
“With all the wonderful support we’ve received, we, in return, want to give back to the community,” Georgia Young said.
The donation comes at a critical time of year during the summer months when food donations are at their lowest, said Dave Manson, executive director of the the local food pantry, founded in 1980. It’s the second largest food pantry in the state. In 2018, 12,285 families and 47 individuals were served, Manson said.
“Typically, our donations drop dramatically over the summer when hunger tends to fade from people’s awareness as they get out and enjoy all the beauty Idaho has to offer,” Manson said.
Once again, the event draws the top bucking bulls from across the country. The event is affiliated with the Western States Bucking Bull Association and American Bucking Bull Association, the bull side of the Professional Bull Riders, sanctioned event that counts towards qualifying the bulls for the Professional Bull Riders World Finals in Las Vegas in November, Young said.
Two bulls from Idaho’s BOVICO Bucking Bulls, Uncle Fester and Twinkle Toes, owned by Dustin and Jimmy Young, were in the top 15 bulls in the world and have gone to the world finals. They have bucked at this event, said Dustin Young, of Ammon, former professional bull rider and co-owner of Twinkle Toes, the 2017 PBR qualifier.
Dustin Young said today’s bulls are ranker, or harder to ride, than ever before because of improved breeding.
“Having ridden at a PBR World Finals in 1994, I have immense respect for the bucking bull producers and the work they put into producing these great animal athletes. It takes real dedication to raise a champion-caliber bull,” said Dustin Young.
This event draws up-and-coming animal athletes and riders like Garret Remington, of St Anthony, who will be among many other top-notch riders. Remington has won money on BOVICO bucking bulls this summer.
This year’s event has over $27,000 in prize money for the top bucking bulls and bull riders in each class. The first place bull rider wins a buckle and a Savage A-22 rifle sponsored by The Gun Shop in Idaho Falls.
“Remington is planning to be at the Idaho Falls event along with a list of other quality bull rider,” Dustin Young said.
He said riders stand to leave Idaho FAlls with a “fair amount of cash” if they can stay on their bulls.
The drawing for the smoker will be held on the night of the event. Tickets for the raffle cost $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket, 242 North Placer Ave, and Ron’s Tire in Rigby and Idaho Falls, or at the event.
General admission tickets can be purchased online at the ultimatebullridingbattle.com, the Boot Barn, Ron’s Tire, Oswald Service and The Frosty Gator for $15 or $18 at the gate and include free parking and a program. VIP tickets are also available for $40 before the event or $45 at the gate and include a catered dinner, one drink, free parking, and a program and VIP seating.
The gates open at 5:30 p.m. A clown scramble for kids begins at 6:30. A variety of food and display and merchant vendors will be giving away prizes, like trailer hitches, camping equipment and $250 gift cards. This year, there will be fireworks and a freestyle bull fighting competition will be held.