On Friday, December 4th, 2020, at 11:22 PM, Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash on Lewisville Highway near Parri Drive, just north of Idaho Falls.
Timothy Webster, 56, of Idaho Falls, was travelling northbound on Lewisville Highway in a 2012 Ford Escape. Mark Mikkola, 61, of Idaho Falls, was also travelling northbound in a Ford farm tractor. Webster collided with the rear of Mikkola's tractor.
Webster was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ground ambulance. The roadway was blocked for approximately one hour.
Idaho State Police recommend to not solely rely on standard tractor lighting only and utilize a rear guard when operating farm equipment on a roadway at night.
Idaho State Police were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.